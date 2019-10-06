Nov. 6, 1947 - August 31, 2019 Gregg Hays, born in Bellingham, WA, on November 6, 1947, died peacefully at home on August 31, 2019 after an aggressive battle with cancer. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life, his sense of humor, and his love for his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations go to Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, Washington State Department of Transportation Memorial Foundation, or Ludus Performing Arts. There will be a memorial event to celebrate Gregg's life on October 12, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville, WA 98270. For more of Gregg's story, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 6, 2019