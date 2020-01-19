Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Henry Smead III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Chuck" of Edmonds, WA, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 9:10pm. He was born February 23, 1946 in Maywood, California to Charles Henry Smead Jr. and Ruth Lorraine Fickle. He was survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobby) Joan Smead of 43 years; son, Nicholas, wife, Kerri and granddaughter, Zoe; son, Michael, and grandsons, Cade and Kyan; son, Gregory, wife, Crystal and grandson Ethan; brother, Doug and his wife, Kathryn of Williams, AZ; sisters, Susan of Wellington, CO and Heidi of Fort Collins, CO. Even while working at Boeing Chuck ran a small business and enjoyed interacting with other vendors at the local gun shows where he would sell his merchandise. He was an artist and photographer and loved collecting music. Chuck was passionate about being lifelong Marine and was fiercely protective of his family. At social gatherings he would be the first to share a dry if not risqué joke. After his retirement Chuck enjoyed spending his time with family and will be greatly missed. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the . There will be no service but a celebration of life will occur later in the spring.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020

