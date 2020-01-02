Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Funeral service 10:00 AM Tulalip Gym Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Michael "Chuck" James II Sept. 29, 1941 - Dec. 29, 2019 Charles James was born on September 29, 1941 to Charles and Marjorie James. He passed away on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He married the love of his life, Illene, in 1961 and shared 58 years together. Chuck worked for Bethlehem Steel until retirement in 2001; then went on to be the Chief Operating Officer of the Tulalip Resort Casino, his last position was a Tulalip Tribes Board Member. He loved sports. He and his wife have been Seahawks ticket holders since 1976. Chuck played and coached both basketball and baseball. He was a man of steel with his firm handshake, who could still do jump shots in his 70's. He believed team sports taught life skills, working together to achieve goals and sharing in successes was winning. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Marcellus A. Chavez. He is survived by wife, Illene G. (Hatch) James; son, Charles James III; daughter, Charlene James (Ramon Johnny); grandchildren, Tristan James, Madison Johnny (Dennis), Lee Johnny, Maya Johnny-Chavez (Marcel); great-grandchildren, Annabell Lee Johnny, Maryanna Chavez; brothers, Leonard James and Mark James; many nieces and nephews he loved. Recitation of the Rosary was held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at the Mission Beach Cemetery.





