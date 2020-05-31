December 28, 1940 - May 19, 2020 Chuck Mahlum was born on December 28, 1940 in Everett, WA and passed away on May 19, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was the oldest son of Carl and Juanita Mahlum. His younger brother, Art, preceded him in death. Chuck graduated from Everett High School in 1959 before attending Everett Community College. He then worked a number of years at Weyerhaueser Pulp Mill. Finding his true calling, he became a union representative for the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers. Chuck met the love of his life in high school, Janice Wilson. They married in 1962 and remained happily married until Janice's passing in 2009. They loved traveling; cruises were their preferred choice, taking them all over the world. When in town, they never missed a grandchild's game, dance recital, or school function. He loved classic hot rod cars and loved working on them in his garage. Nothing was more enjoyable for him than taking his convertible out for a drive on a sunny summer day. He also loved his weekly breakfasts with the guys from his car club. Another passion was visiting his condo at the Breaker's in Long Beach, WA. He served on the Breaker's board for many years. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Gary) Bullard; his son, Scott (Kris); his grandchildren, Nicole and Derrick; and nephews, Travis, Chris, and Zac. Special thank you to Bobbi Smith who was his roommate, dear friend, and caretaker. No services at his request. Memorials can be made to the Everett Food Bank in his name.