November 27, 1931 - April 6, 2020 Charles L. Bash, 88, of Clinton, Washington died April 6, 2020 of COVID-19. Charlie was born on November 27, 1931 in Baxter Springs, Kansas. He moved west to become a builder, building over 75 homes in the Seattle area. He became a member of Scottish Rite and was a Grandmaster of the Masons, Robert Burns Lodge of Alderwood, Washington. Also, a Royal Patron of Eastern star in Freeland, Washington. Charlie is survived by his wife, Donnette; his four children; and five grandchildren. Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, we love you! A service will be announced at Purdy & Walters when appropriate.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 22, 2020