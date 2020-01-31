Charles E. McReynolds August 21, 1946-January 25, 2020 Mac was born in Oklahoma on August 21, 1946 and passed suddenly and unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on January 25, 2020. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. Next to family, he most loved fishing, football, and cold beer. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. So, please join us in an open house celebration of his life at Scuttlebutt's on the Everett waterfront February 2, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 31, 2020