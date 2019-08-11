Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Michael (Mike) Cuthbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 31, 1955 - July 2, 2019 Charles Michael (Mike) Cuthbert, born January 31, 1955, left for Heaven on July 2, 2019. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Cuthbert; and brother, Raymond Esquivel Cuthbert. He leaves behind his mother, Molly Cuthbert; wife, Vickie Cuthbert; three sisters, Lorraine Mueller, Dori Havlick, and Caroline Foisy; four children, Toby McCreary, Shawna Baxter, Amalia Voiss and Jaymn Remke; stepchildren, Nickie Hatfield and David Mathieson; 11 grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. As a child, Mike grew up attending Everett schools and spent many summers fishing and hiking at Goat Lake with his Dad and siblings, as well as winter-time trips, hunting in Waterville, WA. He was described as quite a daredevil on his dirt bike and he kept his mother on her toes at all times. Some of the most memorable family stories are of him riding wheelies and going way too fast through the neighborhood. When he wasn't on his motorcycle, he was always laughing, joking, and having fun. But it was his inquisitive nature which led him to be forever nicknamed "Mom's little genius". As an adult, Mike lived life to the fullest and his love for adventure and speed did not wane. He retired from Boeing, where he worked in the wing line, and built a home in Greenbank, WA, a small town on Whidbey Island. He lived out the rest of his life there, where he spent most of his free time building hot rods and restoring classic cars and trucks. He could build just about anything. He enjoyed many sunny days out 4-wheeling in his jeep, or taking his 1996 Dyna Glide Harley for a spin. But his true passion in life were his Corvettes. He owned many throughout his life and didn't slow down until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Mike had such a kind heart and always saw the best in everyone, and could never turn anyone away if they asked for his help. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all. We will be holding two celebration of life potlucks in honor of Mike. The first will be held at Whidbey Island's Greenbank Progressive Club, 3090 Firehouse Road, Greenbank, WA 98253 on August 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. The second will be held at The South Lake Stevens Grange, 2109 103rd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258, on September 15, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. All who would like to come are welcome. Please choose the date and location that works best for you and bring a dish or a memory to share.



January 31, 1955 - July 2, 2019 Charles Michael (Mike) Cuthbert, born January 31, 1955, left for Heaven on July 2, 2019. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Cuthbert; and brother, Raymond Esquivel Cuthbert. He leaves behind his mother, Molly Cuthbert; wife, Vickie Cuthbert; three sisters, Lorraine Mueller, Dori Havlick, and Caroline Foisy; four children, Toby McCreary, Shawna Baxter, Amalia Voiss and Jaymn Remke; stepchildren, Nickie Hatfield and David Mathieson; 11 grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. As a child, Mike grew up attending Everett schools and spent many summers fishing and hiking at Goat Lake with his Dad and siblings, as well as winter-time trips, hunting in Waterville, WA. He was described as quite a daredevil on his dirt bike and he kept his mother on her toes at all times. Some of the most memorable family stories are of him riding wheelies and going way too fast through the neighborhood. When he wasn't on his motorcycle, he was always laughing, joking, and having fun. But it was his inquisitive nature which led him to be forever nicknamed "Mom's little genius". As an adult, Mike lived life to the fullest and his love for adventure and speed did not wane. He retired from Boeing, where he worked in the wing line, and built a home in Greenbank, WA, a small town on Whidbey Island. He lived out the rest of his life there, where he spent most of his free time building hot rods and restoring classic cars and trucks. He could build just about anything. He enjoyed many sunny days out 4-wheeling in his jeep, or taking his 1996 Dyna Glide Harley for a spin. But his true passion in life were his Corvettes. He owned many throughout his life and didn't slow down until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Mike had such a kind heart and always saw the best in everyone, and could never turn anyone away if they asked for his help. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all. We will be holding two celebration of life potlucks in honor of Mike. The first will be held at Whidbey Island's Greenbank Progressive Club, 3090 Firehouse Road, Greenbank, WA 98253 on August 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. The second will be held at The South Lake Stevens Grange, 2109 103rd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258, on September 15, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. All who would like to come are welcome. Please choose the date and location that works best for you and bring a dish or a memory to share. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close