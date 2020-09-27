Charles N. Brown passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds Medical Center, Edmonds, WA

He was born May 10,1936 in Caretta, WV and the son of Ed and Myrtle Brown. Charlie was 84 years old. Charlie enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for several years. While serving in the USAF, Charlie married the love of his life, Penny A. Brown in April 1963 and went on to have 4 children. After retiring from the USAF, Charlie went on to work for GTE in Everett, WA until they closed down. He went on to spend the remainder of his career working as an Engineer-Calibration Specialist and providing expert witness testimonies in numerous cases and trials for the majority of the Sheriffs and Police Depts throughout Washington State.

Charlie lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working and did not fully retire until his 80th birthday. He loved working in his yard and taking care of the stray misfits in the neighborhood (cats, racoons,squirrels, birds). He loved to entertain and enjoyed the company of others. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 41 years, Penny (2004) and 2nd wife Charlene (2019). Charlie is survived by his 4 children, daughters, Stacy Brown and Debi Brown; Sons, Jeff Brown and David Brown; 7 grandchildren, Megan Mitchell, Kayla Cox, Kayte Sass, Madisen Spires, Chelsea Brown and Dylan Brown and 4 great grandchildren, Blake Mitchell, Alivia Mitchell, Penny Brown and Rylynn Cox. Daughter in law Tammi Brown and many nieces and nephews residing on the east coast. Charlie is well known for being the kindest, loving and most self-less man you will have ever met.. He had a beautiful soul that will live on in the hearts of all who loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him. The family would like to give a special thanks to Swedish Edmonds Medical-Short Stay unit, Dr. "O" and the numerous, nurses and staff at Swedish Edmonds Medical Center for their amazing kindness, care and compassion shown to the familiy while caring for Charlie over the course of 12 days. ~ He will be truly missed!

May 10, 1936 - September 12, 2020