Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

Charles Troy Nations June 13, 1942 - March 17, 2020 Charles (Charlie) Nations, beloved husband of Jean Nations, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Whittier, North Carolina on June 13, 1942 to Troy and Juanita Nations. He moved to Washington when he was 3 years old and graduated from Darrington High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean, on August 18, 1962. He was employed at G&D Logging, Summit Timber and retired from Hampton Lumber. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, archery, and many horse trips, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Juanita Nations; his son, Steve Nations; niece, Cathy Phillips; and several close friends. Charles leaves behind his loving wife, Jean of 57 years; daughter Debbie (Dave) Redman; daughter-in-law Dawn Nations; granddaughter Alix Redman; grandsons Zachary Nations, Brett Redman, Ethan Nations; sister Peggy (JR) Phillips; sister-in-law Judy (Bob) Lexvold; brother-in-law John (Shawn) Fox; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private family graveside service will be held. A special heartfelt thank you to all of our dear friends that have supported us on this journey and to Paradise AFH in Marysville, Washington for their loving care and support. We will miss his bright smile, infectious laugh and warm hugs. He leaves behind a great legacy and will be missed by many.





