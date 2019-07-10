Charles Orville Sanders Jr. Charles (Chuck) O. Sanders, Jr., 90, of Everett, WA, died June 17, 2019. Chuck was born on January 17, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved to Everett with his mother and sister during WWII. He was married to Marilyn Torve Sanders for one month short of seventy years. He found work as a meatcutter, spending many years at B&M stores. He filled his retirement with RV travel and rebuilding cars, forming many friendships on the road and at car club events. He had an engaging and generous personality and many will miss his easy laugh. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sanders Sr., mother, Elsie Huxford Sanders, and his son, Gary Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sanders; sister, Joan Burns; and sons, Charles Sanders III, Robert Sanders and James Sanders, and grandchildren, Justin Sanders, Shauna Watson and five great grandchildren. Services will be July 17, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett. There will be a 1:30 pm graveside Committal Ceremony followed by a 2:00 Memorial Service in the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 10, 2019