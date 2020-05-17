Charles R. Davis
Oct. 1, 1949 - May 7, 2020 Charles R. Davis was born on Oct. 1, 1949 in Memphis, TN. He passed away in his home peacefully on May 7, 2020 after fighting cancer for many years. He was a retired ENC US Navy and also retired from Boeing. He is survived by his wife, Debra of 34 years; daughter, Kimberli (Steve) of Greendale, WI.; step daughters, Heidi of Lake Stevens, Becky (Jodi) of Tacoma; and five grandchildren. He was a very caring man, and loved by his family and will be missed by all. May his soul rest in peace. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in a private service for family only at Tahoma National Cemetery.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.
