Charles Eli Shallbetter, age 85, passed away on August 21,2020 at Chateau Pacific, Lynnwood, WA, where he resided. He was born on December 8,1934 in Plentywood, MT, the son of Eli and Clara Shallbetter.

Charles graduated from Deer Park High School (Deer Park WA) and attended Whitworth University and then Washington State University, where he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958. He married Hilda Nairn on October 1, 1961 in Seattle, WA. He lived in Brier, WA and worked at Boeing for most of his career, retiring in 1995.

He is survived by his wife Hilda Shallbetter, sister Joanne (Guy) Kennedy, sister Beulah (Dick) Noble, brother Allen (Sandy) Shallbetter, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, step son Robert (Cathy) Nairn, step daughter Patricia Watts, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no service at Charles' request. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Listen and Talk or the American Heart Association.

