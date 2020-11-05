Charles (Chaz) Sneatlum III, a Tulalip Tribal Member, was born on June 23, 1972 to his parents Charles R. Sneatlum Jr. & Janet D. Patrick. He entered eternal rest on October 29, 2020 at Tulalip WA. Charles led an active life as a Commercial Fisherman & Hunter, a Black Jack Dealer and Security at the Tulalip Casino and also worked with the Grounds Maintenance Crew for Quil Ceda Village. Charles was preceded in death by grandparents Wesley & Joyce Patrick, Charles & Shirley Sneatlum, parents Charles Sneatlum Jr. & Janet Patrick, brother Edward Sneatlum, son Michael Sneatlum, grandson Louie Williams Jr. Charles leaves behind his mate Jenny Marteney. He also leaves behind his children James Dean Agulair, Charles Williams, Charles Sneatlum IV, Louie Williams, Mary Jane Moses, Shirley Mae Sneatlum, Janet Enick Sneatlum, Caitlyn Sneatlum, his grandchildren Ilena Spencer Williams, Isabelle Williams and nephew Baby Ed Sneatlum.

