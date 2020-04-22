Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Vern Randall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





April 14, 2020 - Nov. 9, 1939 Charles Vern Randall, aka Kinzua, passed away April 14. He was born in a logging Camp in Eastern Oregon Nov. 9, 1939. As a child he lived at his grandparents' park along the Chinook Pass Highway. His family moved to Lynnwood when he was 10. He graduated from Edmonds High School. He served in the Army in Cold War Korea along the DMZ and was extended to serve in Germany for the Berlin Wall Crisis. He attended Everett Junior College on a football scholarship. He also lettered in track and field, and met his future wife, Beatrice Wangerin, there in the shot put ring. They moved to Bellingham and both graduated from Western Washington State College. When Chuck moved to Arlington, WA to teach biology he planned on teaching only one year and then getting a job logging like his father, grandfather, and uncles. However, he enjoyed that job so much he worked as a teacher and coach for the next 29 years. He coached track and field for 30 years, cross country for 20. The summer of 1970 he worked for the forest service in the area that would become North Cascades National Park. He hiked in to wilderness lakes, fished them, and wrote reports on what he caught and the lake's condition. The summer of 1971, he won a grant to live in Aspen, Colorado, to attend a scientific statistics institute run by San Diego State University. He had started climbing mountains with his father at age 13, and spent his Colorado weekends adding several Colorado summits to his list of conquests from the Cascade Range. The summer of 1974 he worked as a seasonal naturalist on a Pacific Ocean Beach for Olympic National Park. After that the park service sent him to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center near Glynco, GA. He then spent his next nine summers working in law enforcement and search and rescue along the ocean beaches in Olympic National Park, and of course, climbed mountains in the Olympics. During his teaching years he was first a member of Arlington and Snohomish County Search and Rescue. After a couple of years he transferred to Skagit County Search and Rescue. His father was co-leader of King County Search and Rescue for several years and Chuck was also called upon for some of their more exciting high mountain rescues. He taught hiking and cross country skiing classes through the Arlington School District's recreation program. He built wooden canoes and boats and went on four long wilderness canoe trips with his family. When he retired from teaching he worked for fifteen years at the Arlington Hardware Store (in order to support his boat building hobby.) Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Iris Randall. He is survived by his wife, Bea; sons, Bill of Camano Island, Vern of Eagle River, Alaska, and Aaron of Arlington, WA.; grandchildren, Alyssa, John, Michael, Ryan, Isaac, Tucker; and great grandchildren, James, Olivia, Jax, and all Randalls. He also leaves his brother, Al Randall and his family in Libby, MT; and two lovely daughters-in-law whom he considered his own daughters, Angela and Laura. A celebration of Chuck's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please make a donation to the Arlington Food Bank or the food bank of your own city or town. "Care for my children…feed my lambs." John 21:15-16 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

