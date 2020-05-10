June 13, 1937 - April 28, 2020 Charles Vernon (Vern) Orcutt passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Mukilteo Memory Care in Mukilteo, Washington after a battle with advanced Alzheimer's. Vern was born in Anacortes, Washington on June 13, 1937. He was the middle of six children born to the union of his parents, Evelyn and Charles Orcutt. As a kid, Vern grew up on Lopez Island, Washington. He moved to Sultan, Washington, then to Vernonia, Oregon, and then returned to Seattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Charles Orcutt; and his siblings, Francelia Orcutt, Evelyn Charlotte Olson, Norraine Levy, and Robert Orcutt. Those who remain in Vern's memory include his wife of 57 years, Terry Orcutt; his daughter, Tomi; and son-in-law, Ian Sage; his grandchildren, Dexter, Morgan, Weston, and Loryn Thompson Sage; his brother, Dewey Orcutt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Vern's final resting place is at the Arlington Municipal cemetery next to his parents. A celebration of Life event will be held in Vern's honor on August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wyndam Gardens in Smokey Point, WA. We will all miss Vern and we will treasure his memory deeply in our hearts forever.