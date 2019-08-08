Charles William Beavers Charles W. Beavers, age 81, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born September 18, 1937 in Monroe, WA, to Charles and Amy Beavers. He married Marjorie Seymour in 1960, they were married for 59 wonderful years. They lived in Edmonds, WA, and more recently Mount Vernon, WA. He pursued an early career as a teacher and then later owned a swimming pool business. Chuck is survived by his wife, Margie Beavers; four children; two siblings; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Snohomish Community Church, 13622 Dubuque Road, Snohomish, WA 98290. Memorial donations may be given to Something Deeper Ministries at: https://www.somethingdeeperministries.org/ or Free Methodist World Missions: https://fmcusa.org/fmmissions/land/.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 8, 2019