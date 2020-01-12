Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Warren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Hugh) Warren July 17, 1941 - January 5, 2020 Charles (Hugh) Warren, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Mill Creek, WA from muscle atrophy due to a series of damaging strokes. Hugh was born in Pulaski, TN on July 17, 1941 to Charles Clifford Warren and Susan Elornor (Hughes) Warren. He graduated from Giles County High School and Tennessee Technical University, majoring in Civil Engineering. Hugh served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in France where he met his wife, Jean, who was teaching school for the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Hugh and Jean were married in Bern, Switzerland on August 18, 1965. In 1966, the couple moved to Seattle where Hugh was employed by the Washington State Highway Department as a Highway Engineer. They were blessed with three boys and after a couple of years, moved to Lynnwood, WA. Hugh was a hard worker and provider. He went back to school in 1974 and earned a master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington . In 1977, Hugh was hired by the City of Everett as a Traffic Design Engineer and was eventually promoted to the position of Public Works Director. As director, he oversaw over 150 employees. Hugh culminated his successful engineering career by working as the Public Works Director of the City of Bellevue (1980 -1988) where he supervised over 250 employees. In semi-retirement, Hugh worked part-time as office manager for Warren Publishing House, in Everett, WA. In retirement, the couple purchased a home in Surprise, AZ and have spent the last 16 years, wintering in the Valley of the Sun. Hugh will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also loved sports, especially the Mariners and the Seahawks. He enjoyed exercising, swimming and riding his bike. Favorite movies: Star Wars and James Bond series. Favorite musicals: The Sound of Music, Grease and Momma Mia. His favorite Crooners: Elvis and The Beach Boys. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Wanda Carnathan and Joye Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Jean; along with sons, David, and his wife, Val; Matthew, and his wife, Betsy, along with grandson, Charlie; Joseph, and his wife, Elisa, along with grandchildren, Andrew, and his wife, Brandi; Justin, Ryan, Benji, Nathan, Maria, and Allison along with great-grandson, Jonah. We would like to thank Evergreen Hospice for their support in caring for Hugh in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to their foundation can be made to: evergreenhealthfoundation.com (Ways to Give). Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020

