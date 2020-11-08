Charles "Chuck" was born in Ellensburg,Wa to Anna Peters & Edmund Oty Yeldell. Chuck lived most of his life in Everett,Wa. until he passed away from natural causes at Providence Hospital of Everett with his companion and friend Sandy Clark by his side. Chuck leaves behind family & friends that he loved dearly. Chuck graduated from Kittitas High School. He also was in the US Army 1960-1962 then returned to Everett and worked for Rubatino's for many years until he retired. Chuck enjoyed working with wood and using his hands. He was a loving companion, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a member of the FRA 170 Club, the Eagles Rolling 13 and the Everettes RV Club, He loved camping, boating and road trips. But most of all he loved family & friends.

There will be a private family service held.

March 10, 1934 - October 30, 2020