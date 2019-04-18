November 7, 1934 - April 14, 2019 Charlotte Mae Ponce left us Sunday morning, April 14, 2019 at the age of 84. "Mom" to the entire family and beyond, she left a legacy of selfless love and nurturing. Charlotte was born in Sunnyside, WA, at an early age moving with her parents and siblings to Lynnwood, WA. This is where she and Emil raised their family and she lived out her life. She is survived by her husband, Emil, with whom she celebrated their 65th anniversary. She is also survived by daughters, Teresa, Cristina, Cynthia, Brenda; and son, Nick; as well as 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother, Harry. A Celebration of Life will be at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 18, 2019