April 5, 2020. Charlotte Ann Pray (Zins), the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn Zins (Zinker) on August 25th, 1970 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Williston High School in 1989. Shortly after she moved to Washington State and met the love of her life: Brian Pray. He knew within a very short time Charlotte was the right one for him too. They married on October 19, 1990 at Machias Community Church (Snohomish, WA). They have two Children: Lori and Drew Pray. They enjoyed so many of the same interests. One hardly saw one without the other (soul-mates), married 29 years. Charlotte was preceded in death by their first born infant son: Scott Michael Pray (1994) and her father: Edward Zins (2008). She is survived by her husband: Brian: children Lori and Drew, all of Everett, WA. Also is survived by her mother: Marilyn Zins of Bismarck, ND. And Sisters: Rhonda ____, MN.; Joleen Evans, MT; Mindy Bray, KY; Brothers: Russ, Mike, and Joe Zins of ND, and numerous nieces and nephews. She died of health complication, mainly diabetes at hospital in Everett, WA on April 5th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



She was affectionately called "CHAR" and was loved by everyone, especially children. She's such a kind gentle-soul, was easy to talk with, and was truly a life-long friend, always such a pleasant person to be around, and wanted the best for others. She was a "Peace-Maker", wanted everyone to get along and enjoy each other. She had a special phone greeting, "Hi Sweetie", how are you doing? (for: sisters and nieces). Char was truly the "sun-shine" to our life. She's cherished and missed greatly.



Last summer she returned to Williston, ND to celebrate her 30th High School class reunion with fellow class-mates and had so much fun re-connecting with old friends. We are so glad she was able to enjoy this special time together, it was her last visit to North Dakota.



Char has worked at Heads-Start (over 19 years) drove food van, served breakfast and lunches to 2 separate classrooms. She really enjoyed her job, co-workers, staff and especially the kids. It was the perfect job for her. Charlotte Pray In loving memory



