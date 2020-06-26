Charlotte Pray
1970 - 2020
April 5, 2020. Charlotte Ann Pray (Zins), the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn Zins (Zinker) on August 25th, 1970 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Williston High School in 1989. Shortly after she moved to Washington State and met the love of her life: Brian Pray. He knew within a very short time Charlotte was the right one for him too. They married on October 19, 1990 at Machias Community Church (Snohomish, WA). They have two Children: Lori and Drew Pray. They enjoyed so many of the same interests. One hardly saw one without the other (soul-mates), married 29 years. Charlotte was preceded in death by their first born infant son: Scott Michael Pray (1994) and her father: Edward Zins (2008). She is survived by her husband: Brian: children Lori and Drew, all of Everett, WA. Also is survived by her mother: Marilyn Zins of Bismarck, ND. And Sisters: Rhonda ____, MN.; Joleen Evans, MT; Mindy Bray, KY; Brothers: Russ, Mike, and Joe Zins of ND, and numerous nieces and nephews. She died of health complication, mainly diabetes at hospital in Everett, WA on April 5th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was affectionately called "CHAR" and was loved by everyone, especially children. She's such a kind gentle-soul, was easy to talk with, and was truly a life-long friend, always such a pleasant person to be around, and wanted the best for others. She was a "Peace-Maker", wanted everyone to get along and enjoy each other. She had a special phone greeting, "Hi Sweetie", how are you doing? (for: sisters and nieces). Char was truly the "sun-shine" to our life. She's cherished and missed greatly.

Last summer she returned to Williston, ND to celebrate her 30th High School class reunion with fellow class-mates and had so much fun re-connecting with old friends. We are so glad she was able to enjoy this special time together, it was her last visit to North Dakota.

Char has worked at Heads-Start (over 19 years) drove food van, served breakfast and lunches to 2 separate classrooms. She really enjoyed her job, co-workers, staff and especially the kids. It was the perfect job for her. Charlotte Pray In loving memory

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 26 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Charlotte, what can I say that has not already been said? You will be so missed your infections smile and giggle was enough to fill up the conference. So kind and caring and always checking in to see if everyone was good. I will miss seeing you at work. Lori and Drew your mom always talked so highly of you two. She always had a little twinkle in her eye when she spoke of your achievements she was so proud. Rest In Peace in the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ, thank you for your friendship and all that you have done for HS over the years, you will be missed but never forgotten.
Denise D.
Coworker
June 24, 2020
I'm still in shock of your passing. Just doesn't seem real. You were an amazing sister. Always there for us no matter what was going on. I will cherish all of our memories. You made me an auntie to two amazing kids. They have grown up to be caring, loving adults. I wish I could of said goodbye. Tell dad HI from us and keep watching over us. We love and miss you so much!
Melinda Bray
Sister
June 24, 2020
Charlotte, you blessed us with your infectious giggle, your sweet disposition, and your kind soul. You spread joy to all who knew you. May you Rest In Peace and may your family find peace knowing you are resting in the arms of Jesus. Goodbye my friend!
Rose Oittinen
Coworker
June 23, 2020
This is so sad to hear a kind and bubbly person is no longer with us. My heart goes out to the family. She sure will be dearly missed
Dorrene LeFebvre
Coworker
June 23, 2020
She will be dearly missed. She is a very kind, sweet woman. I enjoyed having her around when we were in high school. Prayers for family and friends. R.I.P. Char!!
Melissa D Dietz
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Charlotte was one my best friends in high school even afterwards she fine a way make people laugh or smile Ill never forget her we drive around Williston on Main Street and we got one more chance hang out when her reunion she will e greatly missed love Charlotte my bff see u in heaven later on we meet again
Hollyware/olson
Friend
June 21, 2020
Charlotte was a gentle loving friend. I was honored to call her my friend. She will be missed.
Cheri Menzies
Family
June 21, 2020
Char... You are the best sister in law one could ever have! I met you at the age of 14. You were always down for fun! Never will I forget the nights filled with long talks about life, boys, kids , growing up, raising our babies together. Oh do I wish I would have had more time with you our little "sweetheart". Loved by so many... Always in our hearts!
Andrea
Family
