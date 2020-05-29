October 7, 1923 - May 11, 2020 Charlotte S. DeMaris of Edmonds, Washington, passed away at age 96 on May 11, 2020. Born on October 7, 1923, in Chehalis, Washington, and named Wladyslawa Stanislawa Swierk, she was the only surviving child of Polish immigrants, who raised her in Pe Ell, Washington. After high school and post-high school training as a secretary, she worked for the accounting firm of White and Currie in Seattle in the mid-1940s, where she met her future husband. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Anthony Swierk; an infant brother, John Alfred; and her husband of sixty-four years, Edwin Joe DeMaris, of Walla Walla, Washington. After their marriage in 1945, Charlotte and Joe lived in Seattle, Washington; Missoula, Montana; Champaign, Illinois; and Denton, Texas. They returned to the Pacific Northwest in 1996. She is survived by her children, Philip (Fran), Richard (Sarah), and Susan Gifford (Richard); four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. Charlotte was gracious and sweet-natured but also spunky, traits that she kept throughout her long life. She was a consummate homemaker, entertaining often and receiving high praise for the many dinners and receptions she organized and hosted in her role as university faculty spouse. She also enjoyed gardening and was active in church congregations in Champaign (1st Presbyterian), Denton (St. Andrew Presbyterian), and Shoreline, Washington (Calvin Presbyterian). She shared her husband's love of international travel, particularly to Europe, and classical music, especially opera. Charlotte and Joe enjoyed their final years living in Edmonds Landing Retirement Community. Her family is deeply grateful to the competent and caring staff there, as well as to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, under whose care she had been since September 2019.