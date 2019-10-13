January 5, 1953 - October 1, 2019 Our beloved Cherie Lynn Wilson (Brummer), born January 5, 1953, passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 due to complications of heart surgery. Her memorial will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., located at South Lake Stevens Grange, 2109 103rd Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Cherie is survived by her loving husband, William Wilson; her sons, Jonathan Kirkpatrick, Daniel Kirkpatrick, Zebediah Wilson; nieces, nephews and many grandchildren. There are no words to describe the beautiful soul that was Cherie. Her love of children and her family was unmatched. To know her, was to love her. Thank you for blessing us with your love and your life. We will see you again someday.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019