Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Monroe Community Senior Center 276 Sky River Parkway Monroe , WA

Cheryl Ann Tingley Cheryl Ann (Luxmore) Tingley, June 20, 1946 to December 5, 2019 passed away from complications due to diabetes peacefully in her home in Monroe, WA with her devoted family by her side. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, George Luxmore; William and Deanie McPoland; brother, Tom Luxmore and her son, Shawn Larson. Cheryl leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Gary Tingley; her children, Janell Schuchard, Greg Schuchard, Angel McQueen and Shannon Palacios, along with her step children, Cary and John Tingley and her grandchildren, Justine, Noble, Aston, Shalea, Nolan, Donovan, Tanner, and Jax. Our mother was a very crafty and creative woman. She enjoyed going on quilting and scrapbook retreats. Mom enjoyed hosting her weekly sewing and scrapbook get togethers in her sewing room, where lots of memories were made. She's often been described as the life of the party. Mom and Gary would head to Palm Creek for the winter, where Mom quickly warmed the hearts of all the ladies in the sewing room. Hands down our Mom had the best sense of humor, wit and the best out going personality around. Her infectious smile and laughter will forever be imprinted into anyone who has ever met her. The celebration of Mom's life will be at the Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe, WA 98272, on April 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



