Feb. 5, 1957 - Sept. 13, 2019 Cheryl was born February 5, 1957 in Kelso/Longview Washington; where she was adopted as a baby and raised in Tulalip/Marysville, WA. Cheryl graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1975. She is survived by her devoted husband, Don Archey; four children, Erica Erickson, Becki Erickson, and Kyle Erickson, Mamie (Miguel) Padilla, and five grandchildren, Cade, Cole, Payton, Mazzarae, and Matteo. Cheryl loved to laugh and laugh at herself. She had the most beautiful, warm smile and voice. If she told you she loved you, she meant it. Her heart of gold, open arms, and contagious laugh will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019, 2 pm at Kunhle's Tavern, 204 State Avenue, Marysville.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 27, 2019