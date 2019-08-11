Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Dukleth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the evening of July 6, 2019, Cheryl Dukleth of Marysville, WA, went to be with the Lord at the age of 72. Cheryl was born to Alden and Helen where she grew up in Everett, WA with her three siblings. She graduated from Everett High School and went on to have several small jobs before she worked as an accounts receivable clerk for many years. Cheryl lived most of her life in Marysville, working as a full-time mom raising her two daughters and two stepchildren. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and flowers and loved to bake goodies for all. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Alden; mother, Helen; and two sisters, Susan and Nancy. She is survived by her husband, Warren; two daughters, Michelle (Eric) and Lori (Peter); two stepchildren, Terri (Larry) and Steve (Kim); and her grandchildren, Taner, McKenzie, Henry, Dylan, Madison and Jack. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Steve and Deanna; and several nieces and nephews, Stacy, Lisa, Justin and Jason. A celebration of life service will be held August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Arlington Municipal Cemetery, 20310 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223 followed by a reception at her home.



