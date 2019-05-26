August 1, 1952 - May 18, 2019 Chris Downes of Marysville, WA passed away on May 18, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 1, 1952 to loving parents, Richard and Janet Hickey. She grew up at Priest Point, WA with her two older sisters, Lynne and Robin. She enjoyed growing up on the beach, it was her all time favorite place. She is survived by her loving husband, Dwaine Downes; and four beautiful children, Jeff Downes (Tammy), Carrie Brammer (Matt), Todd Downes (Angie), and Jody Downes (Justin Parks). She deeply loved all of her 11 grandkids, Jarren, Cole, Mackenzie, Chase, Jayah, Christian, Bodie, Blake, Josie, Justin Jr. and Journey. She leaves many loving relatives and close friends. She loved being a homemaker and thrived in loving and raising her family. She loved gardening, walking her husky and most of all, spending time with her grandkids. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. We love you mom.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019