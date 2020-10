Chris LeRoy Fader October 25, 1965 - October 17, 2020

Chris passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020. He was loved dearly by his family and cared for by his friends and will be deeply missed. Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents Dewey & Cynthia Fader and Orville & Jessie Wood, his father Harold (Spud) Fader, and several uncles and aunts. He is survived by his mother Patricia (Paddy) Fader, sisters Heidi (Roger) Holme and Jessica (Sam) Schneider, his nephew Austin (Chloe) Schneider, his nieces Kayla Schneider and Julie Holme, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A viewing will be held Friday October 23, 2020 from 1pm - 4pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Meadow Way, Everett and graveside services will be held October 24, 2020 at Cypress Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Everett Mall Way at 12 noon.

