Chris Spencer, 53, passed away August 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by is dad, Jim Spencer, in October of 2017. He is survived by his son, Ryan, who has cared for him throughout his illness; daughter, Amanda; and granddaughter, Aria; Mom, Virginia; brother, Tim; nephew, Anthony (Becky and Ethan); aunt, Claudia Hall and family; uncle, Doug; and aunt, Karen and family. Chris loved his sports. He especially loved fishing on Lake Goodwin. We all caught fish with him. Thanks to his many friends who came to the hospital to help him with his fantasy football draft. That was a happy day for him. Chris fought his lung disease and cancer long and hard and always with a positive attitude. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019