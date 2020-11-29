Christopher James Tracy was born in Seattle and lived in Arlington, Washington. Chris is survived by his wife; Ashley Tracy (Budke), children; Danika, Tanner, and Cheyenne, parents; Doug and Sherry Tracy, sister; Shannon Duke (Dustin) nephews and niece; Caden, Rylan, and Lauren, grandmothers; Vi Barner and Gail Tracy. Chris was preceded in death by his grandfathers; B. Jim Barner and Dale Tracy.

Chris graduated from Jackson High School and enjoyed a successful career in the data comm cabling industry. Chris loved his family and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed many friends, the outdoors, and especially fishing. He had a love for sports - watching, playing, and coaching. Chris passed away unexpectedly. A celebration of Chris' life will be held next summer.

July 3, 1985 - November 18, 2020