Christian passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2020. He was 30 years old. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William DeBoer. His parents passed away when he was 11 years old. His grandmother, Teddy McCallum took him into her home and raised him. Christian is survived by his grandmother; his sister, Jolene DeBoer; as well her children and grandkids. Christian will be cremated and interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, WA at the end of the month.

