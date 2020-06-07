Christine Ann Jubie Christine Ann Jubie, Born October 27th 1952 in East Everett Washington. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School, class of 1971. She passed peacefully June 2nd at the age of 67 due to complications of COVID-19. Christine is survived by her brothers and sisters, Bob Jubie, Harvey Jubie (Jan), Laura Bailey (Bob), Richard Jubie (Maria), Larry Jubie (Linda), Phil Jubie, Marge Fairweather (Duane), David Jubie, Alfred Jubie (Kathy), Annette Jubie-Nassar (George), nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Christine spent her early years in Copenhagen Denmark with her husband Soren Henrik Jepsen. They traveled the globe together, and Christine learned several languages. She had an exciting life, and was known for her infectious laugh, humor and artistic talent. Christine returned to her native country and the town of Marysville, where she spent much of her time with her nieces, nephew's family and friends. Christine was loved by everyone who met her. She will be missed by her family and friends.



Christine was preceded in death by her parents Helen & Bob Jubie, sister Gail Jubie and her niece Jessica Jubie. The world has lost someone special today. Now Christine is free to fly with the angels.



Our family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospital for their care of Christine, memorials can be made to Providence General Foundation, P.O. Box 1067, Everett, Washington 98206. A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date TBD, when it is safe to gather.



October 27, 1952 - June 2, 2020



