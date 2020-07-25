Christopher Jon Anderson was born on June 7, 1964 in Everett, Washington.

Chris passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at home with his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Janice, and his extended family, Renae, Anna, and Samantha, his granddaughter Alana, and Brother, Mike (Angela) Anderson. Preceded in death was his brother Danny, Mom Gloria, Dad Larry, and Grandma Ida. Chris enjoyed camping, listening to Ramones, watching old TV sitcoms, and spending time with family and friends. And, cruising in his '74 Nova, back in the day. Chris would go overboard on Halloween with decorations and special effects - This was his favorite holiday. Chris was a graduate of Marysville-Pilchuck High School, class of 1982. After graduating, he worked at the Everett Theatre as a projectionist for many years before going into the job corp. From there, he found his niche in maintenance work with varies companies. Finally, landing at Boeing where he worked on the 787. Services will be announced at a later date and will be communicated through social media. Condolences may be sent to Janice Anderson at 1827 71st Ave SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258.

June 7, 1964 - July 17, 2020