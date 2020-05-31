Christopher Burt Newton, 47, of Everett, WA, passed away on May 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was in the graduating class of 1990 from Everett High School. He later went on to earn an Associate in Business Degree at Everett Community College in 2013 and then a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Business Finance at the University of Washington (Bothell) in 2015. Chris was an incredible guitarist and loved playing his guitars, teaching others to play and anything to do with guitars. He also loved going quadding and riding on his Harley. Chris is survived by his mother, Elaine (Rich) Carlson of Everett; father, William A. Newton of China; siblings, Dr. Shelby (Tony Dulley) Rush, William A (Kerri) Newton II, Matthew (Kirstine) Newton, Meagan (Logan) Brown and Mel Newton. Also, his special uncles, John Meeker and Russel (Barb) Meeker, and numerous aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank all the Drs. and nurses on the 6th floor ICU at Providence Medical Center for all the care they gave to Chris. Due to coronavirus pandemic there will be no service. A family memorial will take place at a later date. A private burial will be at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.