Christopher D. Bush May 12, 1964 - January 22, 2020 Chris Bush, 55, of Everett, WA, died January 22, 2020. Chris was born May 12, 1964 to John Bush and Pauline May Bush in Everett. He was a graduate of Cascade High School in 1982 and as a young entrepreneur, launched his first business, Ideal Credit Corporation, at the age of 25. Chris' talents were many, and his ventures continued on from his collection agency, to land development and car sales. Chris was an ambitious land developer, developing what was later known as Bush Gardens and Courtney Court. A humanitarian at heart, he thoroughly enjoyed helping those impacted by homelessness. He is recollected as a mentor and philanthropist, and enjoyed giving time to people in need. Chris was a disco dancing and singing machine and was remembered by friends for his affinity towards music, especially his love for Elvis Presley. He was also passionate about restoring classic cars from the ground up, from his prized 1937 Chevy, to most recent, his Porsche 911 Carrera, "Emma". The only thing Chris loved more than cars was his family. His pride and joy in life were his children and was regularly seen boasting about their accomplishments and supporting them in all of their endeavors. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Curt Bush; children, Courtney and husband, Dan, Chris Jr., Stephanie, mother-in-law, Glenna Bush; family and many friends. Chris' charm, smile and bold sense of humor would light up the room and will be dearly missed by all. Please join us for a celebration of life held February 3, 2020 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Rosehill Community Center (304 Lincoln Avenue, Mukilteo, WA 98275). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)





