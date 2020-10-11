CJ Hudson, 39, of Marysville, Washington died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, September 25th, 2020. He was born November 3rd, 1980 in Edmonds, Washington to parents Neal and Debbie Hudson. He grew up in the Priest Point area of Tulalip Bay, where he met many of his lifelong friends. CJ graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1999. He excelled in many athletics including football, basketball, and soccer. After graduating from MPHS, he pursued general studies at Everett Community College and played soccer for the Everett Trojan men's soccer team. He worked for Frito-Lay in sales for many years, then spent the rest of his career at The Boeing Company. He is survived by his mother, Debbie; former wife, Brooke Bornkamp, and their three children. Sons, Blake and Derek; and daughter Alexis. Sister; Brandi (Jay) and numerous extended family and friends dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his father Neal. CJ loved being a father, spending time with family and friends, and watching his kids grow and excel in sports. He also enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, golfing and was a lifelong WSU Cougar fan. His infectious smile and loud contagious laugh would light up a room. He was a man with a generous heart and his loving spirit will live on through his children. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

November 3, 1980 - September 25, 2020