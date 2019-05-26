Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher S. VerHeecke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Scott VerHeecke Dec. 23, 1962 - May 9, 2019 Chris's father, Jim, came by to pick him up for their final road trip on the evening of May 9, 2019 as the sun was setting. Chris was born in Fort Dix, NJ, to James A. VerHeecke (deceased June 16, 2009) and Sharon Ann (Kasprowicz) VerHeecke on December 23, 1962. Chris is married to his best friend, partner in crime and love of his life, Roselina ("Rosie") (Simpson) VerHeecke. Rosie's vivid personality greatly complimented Chris's mild mannered, yet humorous personality and together they shared many, many memories which shall remain their secret. Together they were happy empty nesters to their three children, David (Tasha) VerHeecke who have provided them with four (soon to be five) joyous grandchildren (Landen, Luna, JR, Jeramy and a granddaughter to be born the end of the month), Jessica (Andrew) Keifer who have given them a granddaughter, Lily, who shares Chris's birth date and his passion for soccer, and beloved step daughter, Nina (Paul) Wenzel. Chris was also the proud step-father to Josh Watson and Sean Watson and enjoyed all the time he was lucky enough to spend with them. A great brother to his sister, Marsha and brother-in-law, Art Williams and proud uncle to Marsha's sons, Josh and Steven Bowker. He loved his in-laws, Daniel and Angelina Simpson; his cousins, Mike and Jeff Arnold and his special navy friends, Aron Jemison and Sandi Payne. Chris was a retired veteran of the US Navy and had a second career at Microsoft and was an avid Seattle Sounders fans. Arrangements will be communicated once they are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris may be made on line to the Melanoma Research Foundation or the Providence Hospice of Seattle.



