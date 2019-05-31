June 27, 1960 - May 17, 2019 Cindy was born in Everett, WA and lived all but four years of her life in the city. Cindy passed away at Providence Hospital after complications from a long-time illness. She is survived by her husband, Kent; her sons, Matthew and Mark; her mother, Mabel; and her brother, John. Cindy spent most of her working career in the medical field. Her greatest joys were her family and the many dogs she had over her lifetime. She enjoyed watching movies and playing games with her family. Cindy will be greatly missed. Cindy was cremated and no services are planned.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2019