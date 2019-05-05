Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Lou O'Denius. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 25, 1954 - April 25, 2019 Cindy Lou O'Denius, age 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Providence Hospital. She was born September 25, 2054 in Everett, WA. Cindy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with friends and family, gardening, cooking and sharing her love for life with anyone lucky enough to grace her presence. Cindy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She will be missed. She is survived by her stepfather, George Wright; two sons, Christopher and Casey Greene; brother, Randy Bogart; sister, Jackie "Bogart" Pierce; nieces, Heather and Holly Bogart; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she truly loved. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Elaine Wright; father, Louis Bogart; and sister, Sandra Elaine Bogart. "To Our Dearest Mother" If we could visit heaven, on this our saddest day, maybe for a moment, our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true, that living life without you, is so very hard to do. We cannot bring the old days back, when we were all together, but loving thoughts and memories, will stay with us forever.



