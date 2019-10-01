Cindy Louise Bingham, age 51 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Monroe, Washington. She was born March 1, 1968 at Valley General Hospital in Monroe to Gerald F. Tajchman and Patricia A. Tajchman. Cindy was a Graduate of Monroe High School, a Proud Bearcat, Class of 86. She married her High School Sweetheart, Peter Bingham on August 13, 1984. Cindy had a passion for playing the flute, the Lord and most importantly her three beloved boys. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of cooking and spending time with her family and pets. Cindy is survived by her husband, Peter, her three beloved sons, Hunter, Blake and Braden; her father Gerald, her siblings: Geraldine, Paulette, Kurt, Angela, Patrice and Lea as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Cindy touched are invited to St. Mary's of the Valley Catholic Church in Monroe for her Memorial Service on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Church Hall for light snacks and refreshments, as well as to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat...
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 1, 2019