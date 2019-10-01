Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Louise Bingham. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Mary's of the Valley Catholic Church Monroe , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cindy Louise Bingham, age 51 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Monroe, Washington. She was born March 1, 1968 at Valley General Hospital in Monroe to Gerald F. Tajchman and Patricia A. Tajchman. Cindy was a Graduate of Monroe High School, a Proud Bearcat, Class of 86. She married her High School Sweetheart, Peter Bingham on August 13, 1984. Cindy had a passion for playing the flute, the Lord and most importantly her three beloved boys. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of cooking and spending time with her family and pets. Cindy is survived by her husband, Peter, her three beloved sons, Hunter, Blake and Braden; her father Gerald, her siblings: Geraldine, Paulette, Kurt, Angela, Patrice and Lea as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Cindy touched are invited to St. Mary's of the Valley Catholic Church in Monroe for her Memorial Service on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Church Hall for light snacks and refreshments, as well as to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat...



Cindy Louise Bingham, age 51 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Monroe, Washington. She was born March 1, 1968 at Valley General Hospital in Monroe to Gerald F. Tajchman and Patricia A. Tajchman. Cindy was a Graduate of Monroe High School, a Proud Bearcat, Class of 86. She married her High School Sweetheart, Peter Bingham on August 13, 1984. Cindy had a passion for playing the flute, the Lord and most importantly her three beloved boys. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of cooking and spending time with her family and pets. Cindy is survived by her husband, Peter, her three beloved sons, Hunter, Blake and Braden; her father Gerald, her siblings: Geraldine, Paulette, Kurt, Angela, Patrice and Lea as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Cindy touched are invited to St. Mary's of the Valley Catholic Church in Monroe for her Memorial Service on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Church Hall for light snacks and refreshments, as well as to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat... Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close