Nov. 29, 1959 - Jan. 30, 2019 Cindy Sue Isham was born November 20, 1959 in Sedro Woolley, WA. She passed away in her sleep, at home, and surrounded by family in Everett, WA on January 30, 2019, at the age of 59. She was a mother of five biological children, and one stepchild. She loved to listen to Shania Twain, visit family, eat, wear Jordan Nike shoes, and loved the color purple. She was grateful for just about anything. She loved deeply and unconditionally. She is survived by her children, Jerome Isham, Jamal Tendle, Alicia Tovar, Nina Lucero, Ileta Adams; grandchildren, Caydence and Veida Isham, Alyze Isham, Demonishe and Devious Tovar, Keyana and Bricia Balderas, Kassandra and Nakesha Adams, Christian and Charles Tallman; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Everett; sisters, Kristi Lyons, Brenda, Bobbie Jean, Elizabeth and Marlena. She is preceded in death by parents, Alice Geddes and Stanley Isham; sister, Mary Thompson; and her son, Francisco Lucero Jr (CJ). A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2019 at Vision Church, 12:15 p.m. at 1917 California St, Everett, WA 98201 followed by a potluck with family and friends, so PLEASE bring a dish to contribute. Memorial donations can be made to Nina Lucero or the GoFundMe account that is available online. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everybody whom has helped us through this difficult time.



Nov. 29, 1959 - Jan. 30, 2019 Cindy Sue Isham was born November 20, 1959 in Sedro Woolley, WA. She passed away in her sleep, at home, and surrounded by family in Everett, WA on January 30, 2019, at the age of 59. She was a mother of five biological children, and one stepchild. She loved to listen to Shania Twain, visit family, eat, wear Jordan Nike shoes, and loved the color purple. She was grateful for just about anything. She loved deeply and unconditionally. She is survived by her children, Jerome Isham, Jamal Tendle, Alicia Tovar, Nina Lucero, Ileta Adams; grandchildren, Caydence and Veida Isham, Alyze Isham, Demonishe and Devious Tovar, Keyana and Bricia Balderas, Kassandra and Nakesha Adams, Christian and Charles Tallman; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Everett; sisters, Kristi Lyons, Brenda, Bobbie Jean, Elizabeth and Marlena. She is preceded in death by parents, Alice Geddes and Stanley Isham; sister, Mary Thompson; and her son, Francisco Lucero Jr (CJ). A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2019 at Vision Church, 12:15 p.m. at 1917 California St, Everett, WA 98201 followed by a potluck with family and friends, so PLEASE bring a dish to contribute. Memorial donations can be made to Nina Lucero or the GoFundMe account that is available online. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everybody whom has helped us through this difficult time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 27, 2019

