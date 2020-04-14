Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

January 2, 1931 - March 31, 2020 Clair Dunlap, better known as Toby, was born January 2, 1931 in Bellingham, Washington. He passed away on March 31, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. A $5 airplane ride out of Birch Bay when he was five years old inspired a lifelong passion for airplanes and flight. He spent his childhood in Alaska and bought his first plane, a Piper Super Cruiser, at the age of 16. At 22, he put skis on the Super Cruiser and flew 50 flights to the top of Lemon Creek Glacier, collecting core samples with the scientists for the Juneau Icefield Research Project. He married Margaret Metty in 1955, and they raised four children in Burien, Washington. Toby was hired by United Airlines in 1958 and flew with them for 36 years, retiring as a captain in 1991. Some of his earliest flights for United were for John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign in 1960 – the future president came up to the cockpit for a long chat, a conversation Toby treasured for the rest of his life. He continued piloting small aircraft after retirement, especially a 1948 Stinson 108-3 he built himself, flying out of Skagit Regional with a group of close friends and former UAL pilots. In 1975 he married Zsan Smith and moved to a house in Edmonds, just downhill from the house of his mother and father, Claire Ruth Dunlap and Leland Dunlap. They preceded him in death, as did his son-in-law, Mitchell Aho. At the Edmonds house, Toby hosted decades of family holidays: birthdays, Christmases, Thanksgivings, and the traditional Fourth of July post-family-baseball game barbecue. He kept scorebooks for those games going back more than twenty-five years, every hit and out carefully penciled next to each family member's name. He also created a wealth of photos and video of his family over the course of his life, always eager to record memories to enjoy as the years slipped by. In these photos we are always young, always stylish, and always together; they are a true gift to those of us who remain. Toby is survived by his wife, Zsan; daughters, Kathy Aho and Heidi Dunlap-Inglis (George); sons, Brian (MaryJo) and Mark (Kristin); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many beloved cousins, relatives, and friends. He has slipped the surly bonds of earth, and will be greatly missed. The family especially thanks Dr. Robert Kitchell for his 30 years of care. Arrangements are being handled by Beck's Funeral Home in Edmonds, and a memorial is planned for a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2020

