Clara was born in Poulsbo, WA to Hans and Alfhild Arnesen, recent Norwegian immigrants. She graduated from West Seattle High School (1944) and worked at the Bon Marche and Boeing. In 1946, she married Donald S. Phillips, recently returned from overseas Navy duty, and they bought one of the first houses in the new development called Mountlake Terrace.

In 1958, the family, with four children, moved to Fairbanks, AK, where Don was stationed with the Air Force, and three years later to his next assignment in Las Vegas, NV, before settling in Edmonds in 1964. With her children in school Clara worked at as a bank secretary, office manager and staff writer for the Everett Herald. She resided at the Mountlake Terrace Plaza for the last four years where she had numerous friends among the residents and staff.

Her favorite times were family gatherings, often accompanied by the Norwegian specialties she liked to cook. She also enjoyed boating with her husband aboard their Nordic Tug, R.V. traveling, and her investment club. She made two trips to Norway to meet her many relatives. She was an active member of Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband in 1993, after 47 years of marriage, her parents, sisters Marion Olin and Ruth Hammer, brother-in-law Agnar Hammer and infant granddaughter, Angela Phillips. She is survived by sons Mark (Sarah) Phillips and Tom (Brenda) Phillips, daughters Stephanie Phillips and Nancy (Mark) Dalen, and sister Arlene (Fidel) Gaviola. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends. Clara loved God. She loved her family. She loved her friends.

Donations in her memory can be made to Lutheran World Relief or a charity of your choice. Burial was at Washelli Cemetery. For an expanded obituary and to share a memory visit Washelli.com.

October 16, 1926 - November 23, 2020