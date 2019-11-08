Sept. 24, 1924 - Oct. 31, 2019 Jean was born in Everett, Washington. She passed away on October 31, 2019 with her son-in-law, Duane Lewis and grandson, Deric Dobesh by her side. She was preceded in death by six brothers, her husband, Harry and her son, John. She leaves her son, Michael Dobesh, daughter, Linda Lewis and her husband, Duane, her daughter, Bonnie Dales and her husband, Tom, and her sister, Barbara Yotty; also 10 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Loved by all that knew her. Her smile will never be forgotten. At her request there will be no funeral.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 8, 2019