Clare Ellene Bergstrom Clare Ellene Bergstrom, 82, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Providence Regional Hospital. Clare was born December 15, 1936 in Seattle to Conrad and Hazel Johnson. In 1965 She married Gerald Bergstrom of Tacoma, WA. Married over 53 years, they raised two children together, Jerry and Janene. Clare was a teacher for over 30 years. She was a member of many quilting, sewing and crocheting groups over the years. Her joy was to be creating something beautiful with her hands. Her family has been the lucky recipients of her handiworks. Clare was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Conrad Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gerald; son, Jerry (Brenda), daughter, Janene; grandchildren, Andrea, Chelsea, Joel, Alea, Emily and Alex; lastly her three great grandchildren, Landon, Drew and Andy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Brookdale Arbor Place, 12806 Bothell-Everett Hwy., Everett, WA. We ask that any remembrances for Clare be made to the Providence Cancer Center.



