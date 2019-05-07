Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence E. Closser. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence "Gene" Eugene Closser "Gene" Closser passed away talking with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at home. Gene was born July 13, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He resided with his wife, Sue in the Everett, WA, community for the last 46 years. Gene and Sue co-founded Sunrise Services, Inc. in 1977. Gene was the oldest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers, and his son, Darold Closser. He is survived by his wife, Sue Closser; two sons, Michael E. Closser and Donald L. Closser of Washington, and one daughter, Cynthia Ward of Grand Junction, CO; his sister, Constance Hemminger of Everett, and brother, Keith Closser of Arizona. He has a host of many very beloved daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, nieces and nephews biological and adopted and equally loved. Memorial Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Avenue, Everett, WA, luncheon reception follows at Noon to 1:30 p.m. Public viewing is Wednesday May 8, 2019 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. Memorial donations to Bethany Christian Assembly Compassion Ministries, 2715 Everett Ave., Everett, WA, Providence General Foundation, PO Box 1067, Everett, WA 98206, and/or National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Skagit County c/o Skagit Community Foundation,1204 Cleveland Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, are encouraged in lieu of flowers due to allergies.





Clarence "Gene" Eugene Closser "Gene" Closser passed away talking with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at home. Gene was born July 13, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He resided with his wife, Sue in the Everett, WA, community for the last 46 years. Gene and Sue co-founded Sunrise Services, Inc. in 1977. Gene was the oldest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers, and his son, Darold Closser. He is survived by his wife, Sue Closser; two sons, Michael E. Closser and Donald L. Closser of Washington, and one daughter, Cynthia Ward of Grand Junction, CO; his sister, Constance Hemminger of Everett, and brother, Keith Closser of Arizona. He has a host of many very beloved daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, nieces and nephews biological and adopted and equally loved. Memorial Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Avenue, Everett, WA, luncheon reception follows at Noon to 1:30 p.m. Public viewing is Wednesday May 8, 2019 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. Memorial donations to Bethany Christian Assembly Compassion Ministries, 2715 Everett Ave., Everett, WA, Providence General Foundation, PO Box 1067, Everett, WA 98206, and/or National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Skagit County c/o Skagit Community Foundation,1204 Cleveland Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, are encouraged in lieu of flowers due to allergies. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close