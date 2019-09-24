Jan. 5, 1933 - Sep.17, 2019 Clarence O. Ward, age 86, passed away September 17, 2019 at his home in Mount Vernon, WA. He was born January 5, 1933 in Yakima, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held October 3, 2019, 3:00pm at Hawthorne Reception Room in Mount Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clarence's name to Hospice of the Northwest or a . Please share your thoughts of Clarence and sign the online guest register and read full obituary at: www.hawthornefh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 24, 2019