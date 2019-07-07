Feb. 14, 1932 - May 28, 2019 Clarence W. Card, passed away quietly on May 28, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born on Feb. 14, 1932 in Boise, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia, and had six children during their wonderful 60 years of marriage. Clarence worked at the Everett Boeing plant for over 30 years. He spent his memorable retirement years traveling in his motorhome, camping and fishing, watching the Mariners, and enjoying time with family and friends. His side kick was a white westie dog named Maggie, who was always the willing co-pilot. He was an active member of Bethany Christian Assembly Church, and was committed to the Lord and to his faith in Jesus Christ. Clarence was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (2009). He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Linda (Bill) Allbright; sons, Larry (Kathy) Card, Michael (Toni) Card, Donald (Becky) Card, Darren (Corinna) Card, and Dr. David (Rekha Gurung) Card. Graveside services will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park: 1615 S.E Everett Mall Way, Everett WA. 98208. A celebration of his life will follow at 12:00 p.m at Bethany Christian Assembly: 2715 Everett Ave. Everett, WA. 98201. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019