October 19, 1926 - April 30, 2020 Clarice was born in Great Falls, Montana, October 19, 1926, to Joseph and Lorene (Englar) Lefebre. On April 30, 2020, our beloved matriarch lost her eight year battle with Chronic Lymphatic Lymphoma. She was 93 years of age, and has joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and those loved ones gone before her. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 50+ years, Richard O. Matson; brother, Harry (Mary) Lefebre; brother, Ted (Donna) Lefebre; son, Craig O'Neill; and daughters, Janda O'Neill, Patti (O'Neill) Smith, and Kristine (Matson) Jensen; son's, Rick Matson, Troy Matson, and Susan (Lefebre) Albin; and Steven Lefebre, who mom helped raise and loved as her very own. Grandchildren, Cassandra (Cook) Lucas, (Elliott and Amelia); Kellie Cook, (Megan and Joseph Bucholz); Kyile and Stephanie Smith (Theo); Ryile Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Isabelle Smith, Kameron (Amy) Jensen; Denae (Jensen); (Chris Torgersen and son, Cohen); as well as numerous beloved Englar, Lefebre, and Matson cousins; nieces and nephews. There are volumes of stories of our mother's life well lived, those of you she loved have filled those pages. The point of her life was to love others the way Jesus loved her. Mom poured herself out as a ' love offering ' to all. Those she left behind are blessed to call her wife, mother, grandma, Gg, sister and friend. We wish to thank Marysville Fire Department and First Responders, Dr. Brenden Cochran and staff of Interactive Health Clinic, Dr. William Wisbeck and staff at Providence Regional Cancer Partnership - Colby Campus, and ER staff, Nurse HYO, chaplain David and all who assisted in our mother's care in her last hours. Donations can be made on her behalf to: Franklin Graham's global ministries (BGEA.org) and Wounded Warriors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.