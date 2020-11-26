Clarice Maxine Keister, 99 passed away peacefully at home November 22, 2020. She was born June 16 1921 to Hiram and Della Bailey in Genoa, CO.

Clarice resided in Marysville, WA for 60 years and recently in Kennewick WA. She is a World War II veteran stationed in Italy. She owned Clarice's Beauty Salon in Marysville for many years, and worked at Goldilocks in Marysville.

She went dancing at Normana Hall in Everett twice a week until she was 97. Clarice was blessed with amazing health and a love for daily working Crossword Puzzles.

She is survived by her four children, Craig, Paul, Clifford, and Cathy, 9 grandchildren, and 13 1/2 great grandchildren.

