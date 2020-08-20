1/1
Clarissa "Chris" Saunders
1968 - 2020
On Monday, July 27, 2020, Clarissa 'Chris' Kay Saunders, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 52. She was born in Salina, Kansas on May 29, 1968 to Alvin Senkbeil and Delores 'Jeanie' Garst, both deceased. Her life will forever live on in her children, Jennifer, Dustin, and Amber; and her precious granddaughter, Harlow.

Chris was never one to sit still. If she wasn't working, she was busy with projects at home, going on trips to local events, playing fetch at the river with her dogs, or going somewhere new and exciting with her granddaughter. Chris was also a life-long collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia and would often display her collection throughout her home. Her biggest passion was gardening, and she could often be heard lamenting rainy days and dreaming of sunshine so she could work away for hours in her garden. As she often said, gardening was her own version of therapy. The few quiet moments she allowed herself were often spent reading her beloved romance novels.

Above all else, Chris was a mom. She devoted everything she had to raising three wonderful children, and her pride shown through in all her conversations with friends and strangers alike. She always fought for her children when they were bullied at school, encouraged them in their education, and guided them through all the trials of life. One of her best memories was on August 31, 2014 when she welcomed her first granddaughter to the world, and all the devotion she showed her children was equally put into her little Harlow. Despite her many setbacks in life, she never gave up and overcame the world with her shining resilience. Chris is also survived by her step-father, Jack; older sister, Brenda; her older brother, Mark; and her nieces, Misty, Devon, and Amanda; and many first and second cousins spread across the country.

Chris was taken from us far too soon, and she will be forever missed.

May 29, 1968 - July 27, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
